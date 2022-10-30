Saxon: Heavy Metal Thunder The Movie

Not Available

SAXON are true heavy metal heroes. Their story is a classic rock’n’roll saga: five friends from the backstreets of Yorkshire setting out to take on the world. The resulting chart glory, mixed with band infighting and full-on rock excess, ensures their dramatic tale will become part of heavy metal history. This feature-length documentary film tells the full warts-and-all story of 30 years of heartache, earache, success and excess. Produced by critically acclaimed documentary filmmakers Coolhead, it not only has contributions from Saxon, past and present, but also from the likes of Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Lemmy and ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke (Motörhead), Harvey Goldsmith, Airbourne, Amon Amarth, Doro Pesch and many, many others.