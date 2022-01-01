Saxon: Let Me Feel Your Power

Not Available

British heavy metal legends Saxon will unleash Let Me Feel Your Power, their 10th live album, on September 23rd via UDR Music (out on October 7th for US & CA). The 16 track album was recorded in Munich during November 2015 and Brighton in January 2016, with bonus materials from Chicago in September 2015, Let Me Feel Your Power will be available in several formats, including DVD/2CDs, Blu‐Ray/2CDs, digital download and a deluxe vinyl version which will also include the blu‐ray, DCD and CD (limited to 1500 copies). The album was recorded during their ongoing tour in support of their twenty-first studio album, Battering Ram, and has been compiled from live shows performed at three different locations, which are: Zenith - Munich, Germany (November 20/21, 2015) The Old Market - Hove, England (January 23, 2016) Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, Illinois, USA (September 20, 2015)