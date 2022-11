Not Available

British rockers Saxon raise the roof in this roaring 1985 concert that finds the metal sensations thrashing out such songs as "Devil Rides Out," "Everybody Up," "A Little Bit of What You Fancy," "Play It Loud" and more. Also included is a music video compilation (released in 1989) featuring "Nightmare," "Rockin' Again," "Power and the Glory," "Rock the Nation," "Waiting for the Night" and "Northern Lady."