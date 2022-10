Not Available

Playlist: 1. Heavy Metal Thunder 2. Power And The Glory 3. I've Got To Rock (To Stay Alive) 4. Interview with Biff Byford, Part 1 5. Crusader (18:10) 6. Battalions Of Steel (24:00) 7. The Eagle Has Landed (28:50) 8. Interview with Biff Byford, Part 2 (35:55) 9. Wheels Of Steel (38:50) 10. Strong Arm Of The Law (48:25) 11. Princess Of The Night (53:15)