Saxon: Warriors of the Road – The Saxon Chronicles Part II

Not Available

British heavy metal legends SAXON continue their detailed documentation of life on the road with "Warriors Of The Road - The Saxon Chronicles Part II", to be released in Europe on November 7 and in North America on November 25. The set features extensive coverage of the band's 2013 appearance at the UK's Steelhouse festival plus full performances from the Wacken Open Air and Download festivals in 2012 and Graspop Metal Meeting in 2013. A further bonus disc will carry the Steelhouse festival set on CD.