Saxton - Heavy Metal Thunder Live - Eagles Over Wacken

Not Available

BEST OF W:O:A 2009, ‘07, ‘04 01 Batallions Of Steel 02 Heavy Metal Thunder 03 Metalhead 04 Let Me Feel Your Power 05 To Hell And Back Again 06 If I Was You 07 Killing Ground 08 Unleashed The Beast 09 Dogs Of War 10 Rock‘n Roll Gipsy 11 Travellers In Time 12 The Eagle Has Landed 13 747 (Strangers In The Night) 14 Dallas 1 p.m. 15 Witchfinder 16 Solid Ball Of Rock 17 20.000 Feet 18 Red Star Falling 19 Rock The Nations 20 The Power And The Glory 21 Stallions Of The Highway 22 Live To Rock 23 And The Bands Played On 24 Princess Of The Night 25 I‘ve Got To Rock (To Stay Alive) 26 Attila The Hun 27 Denim And Leather 28 Ashes To Ashes 29 Crusader 30 Wheels Of Steel