Say Cheese, Please

Roland and Rattfink are movie stars in this cartoon. Rattfink gets fed-up playing as a villain who gets beat up by a hero (Roland) in his every movie, so he his father (who's a producer of the studio) to make him a hero in his future movie. His dad makes him a hero, and makes Roland Rattfink's stunt double, all the stunts miss Roland and hits Rattfink instead. Fed up again, Rattfink demands that he and Roland acts in separate features. Rattfink gets a script where he is General Custard. Fed-up again, Rattfink chases his dad by throwing his Oscars at him.