Say it with Flowers

The action begins in black and white, like a memory. Klaus is a Nazi military who has just failed an attempt on Hitler. Desperate, Klaus shoots and kills his children and then shoots at his pregnant wife and leaves her badly injured. Finally, attempts suicide, but at the last moment does not have the courage to pull the trigger, and flees on a motorcycle, having an accident ... The action continues in France. Jean-Claude is a handsome young man self-conscious about a malformation in his face. Jean-Claude lives with his parents, Jacques Bergé, an amnesiac man, self-enclosed and obsessed with Egyptian art, and Concepcion, a woman also closed in herself and obsessed with flowers from her garden, and apparently , suffering from paranoia.