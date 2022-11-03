1959

Say One for Me

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 18th, 1959

Studio

Bing Crosby Productions

Father Conroy (Crosby) has a parish which serves the acting and performance community. When one of his parishoners gets too sick to work, his daughter Holly (Reynolds) finds a job working for a dance club of questionable character, which is run by Tony Vincent (Wagner). Vincent never made the big time, and Father Conroy tries to look after Holly. There are many musical numbers, and the conclusion is a televised benefit show hosted by Father Conroy, and Tony must choose between Holly and national fame.

Cast

Debbie ReynoldsHolly LeMaise aka Conroy
Robert WagnerTony Vincent
Ray WalstonPhil Stanley
Les TremayneHarry LaMaise
Connie GilchristMary
Frank McHughJim Dugan

