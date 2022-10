Not Available

Say Salaam India is an 2007 Indian Hindi language movie, written and directed by Subhash Kapoor . Salaam India is the story of cricket. It revolves around a group of 4 boys and their passion for the game. The boys come from humble backgrounds and limited resources but what they have is a zeal for the game of cricket and undeniable natural talent. They study in the local corporation school where the most important sport on agenda is wrestling.