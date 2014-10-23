2014

Laggies

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 23rd, 2014

Studio

Anonymous Content

Overeducated and underemployed, 28 year old Megan is in the throes of a quarterlife crisis. Squarely into adulthood with no career prospects, no particular motivation to think about her future and no one to relate to, Megan is comfortable lagging a few steps behind - while her friends check off milestones and celebrate their new grown-up status. When her high-school sweetheart proposes, Megan panics and- given an unexpected opportunity to escape for a week - hides out in the home of her new friend, 16-year old Annika and Annika's world-weary single dad Craig.

Cast

Keira KnightleyMegan
Chloë Grace MoretzAnnika
Sam RockwellCraig
Kaitlyn DeverMisty
Ellie KemperAllison
Mark WebberAnthony

