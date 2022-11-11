Say! Young Fellow

Not Available

"The Young Fellow"(Fairbanks), has recently been hired as a cub newspaper reporter for the New York Herald. His editor tasks him with unearthing "the facts concerning a scheme to defraud a group of minor stockholders in the town of Melford. Unless certain papers in the possession of an old bachelor(Neill) are delivered to a board meeting, the villainous financier(Campeau) will win complete control of a local company, and the stockholders will lose their investments. The Young Fellow enlists the help of his spinster landlady(Chapman) and the old bachelor's beautiful secretary(Daw) to thwart the evil millionaire.