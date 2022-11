Not Available

Dono, Kasino, and Indro (played by the Warkop Trio) are hired as puppet ballet dancers. Their jokes and fighting stunts, delight the audience. But soon after, Gozal, a real estate businessman acquires the land, where the puppet ballet building sits on. The dispute over the land and its certificate becomes the film’s satire. Finally, Dono and friends challenge the champions of Gozal to a boxing match.