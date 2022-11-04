Not Available

The film narrates Datin Zaharah had two sons, Herman and Noni, studying in a college. Herman always concerned about her sister Noni. The girl was not allowed to mix freely and attend social functions. Herman not only act as red but also as head of the house after his father's death a year ago. Noni, through kawawn class, Eda, can get acquainted with Don have agreed to attend a birthday party with their classmates Hussein. Don tries to seduce Noni but the girl refused, Hamzah has warned Don not to be friends with her sister again.