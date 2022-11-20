Sayang Anakku Sayang

Not Available

The story is about a married couple who have five kids and are living a very poor life in a rural area on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. All of their kids try to help out so their family would earn a better living. The family is very close to their neighbours who happens to try and help out the best that they can to ease off their suffering. Unfortunately one day their parents passed away leaving them on their own with no one to care to. Their neighbours tried their best to take care of them but they were a huge bunch so they have decided to give them away to other foster parents but they manage to run away to the big city.