1957

Sayonara

  • Drama
  • Romance

December 4th, 1957

Pennebaker Productions

Air Force Major Lloyd Gruver (Marlon Brando) is reassigned to a Japanese air base, and is confronted with US racial prejudice against the Japanese people. The issue is compounded because a number of the soldiers become romantically involved with Japanese women, in defiance of US military policy. Ordinarily an officer who is by-the-book, Gruver must take a position when a buddy of his, an enlisted man Joe Kelly (Red Buttons) falls in love with a Japanese woman Katsumi (Miyoshi Umeki) and marries her. Gruver risks his position by serving as best man at the wedding ceremony.

Miyoshi UmekiKatsumi
Red ButtonsJoe Kelly
Ricardo MontalbanNakamura
Miiko TakaHana-ogi
Martha ScottMrs. Webster
James GarnerCapt. Mike Bailey

