Air Force Major Lloyd Gruver (Marlon Brando) is reassigned to a Japanese air base, and is confronted with US racial prejudice against the Japanese people. The issue is compounded because a number of the soldiers become romantically involved with Japanese women, in defiance of US military policy. Ordinarily an officer who is by-the-book, Gruver must take a position when a buddy of his, an enlisted man Joe Kelly (Red Buttons) falls in love with a Japanese woman Katsumi (Miyoshi Umeki) and marries her. Gruver risks his position by serving as best man at the wedding ceremony.
|Miyoshi Umeki
|Katsumi
|Red Buttons
|Joe Kelly
|Ricardo Montalban
|Nakamura
|Miiko Taka
|Hana-ogi
|Martha Scott
|Mrs. Webster
|James Garner
|Capt. Mike Bailey
