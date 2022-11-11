Sayonara Debussy - Pianist Tantei Misaki Yosuke

Not Available

Yosuke Misaki used to be a promising prosecutor, but he suddenly quit his job. He begins a new career as a pianist. He knocks on the door of wealthy man Kentaro Katsuki who lives in a peaceful area of Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture. Kentaro Katsuki lives with his housekeeper Michiko Tsuzuruki (Midoriko Kimura). Kentaro allows Yosuke Misaki to stay at his home. Near Kentaro Katsuki's home, lives the Sanada family. At their home, Haruka aspires to become a pianist. One day, a fatal fire breaks out at the Sanada's house. Later, Yosuke helps Haruka to play the piano again.