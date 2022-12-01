Not Available

Kamini (Shyama) runs over a young man (Dev Anand), who is seriously injured. Kamini visits him daily even while he is unconscious. When he recovers, she is attracted to him, and sets him up with employment with her dad Seth Mothumal's (Gope) business as a manager. He dines at Mothumal's house by Kamini, where he comes across a mute maid-servant named Asha (Nimmi). Asha is attracted to him, and he also feels attracted towards her, little knowing that his past has come to re-visit him in her form, and not knowing the changes it will bring to his life.