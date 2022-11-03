Not Available

Fifty seconds is all Stan Brakhage needs to challenge the power of the images we see. Without sound and handpainted. A dance of colors, forms and flaws at a speed that seems to mock the lyrical effect of the result. Laconically entitled SB, the film is part of a series of handpainted movies that Brakhage has repeatedly chosen as specific material for processing. It is a silent, colorful piece of pure rhythm. In the din of grand, extravagant cinema, this small cinematic haiku is a special gift from the great filmmaker Stan Brakhage.