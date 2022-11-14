Not Available

Mokhtar, a filmmaking professor, receives an unexpected gift on his 75th birthday from his daughter Kawthar, a filmmaker in her early twenties. With two plane tickets to Rome, they set out in search of his long lost love - Patrizia - the woman he promised to return to thirty-three years ago. Being filmed unknowingly throughout the trip, Mokhtar's raw emotions are captured by his daughter's hidden camera. As voyeurs to this quest for love, we are immersed in the lives of the father and daughter, and the triumphs and tribulations they experience during their trip.