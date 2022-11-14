Scalia: Portrait of a Man and a Jurist

Not Available

'Scalia' is a 90-minute feature documentary from Mad Universe and director Chris Mortensen examining the judicial life, influence and legacy of the controversial and influential Supreme Court Justice who - in the words of his colleagues -will go down in history as one of the most important Supreme Court Justices ever because he changed not only the court but the law itself. But the public perception of the justice - and the man - conflicts dramatically depending on who you talk to.