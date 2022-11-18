Scalpel Massacre

Not Available

Sandra's twin sister was brutally murdered by a serial killer when they were children. Fifteen years later Sandra is now a professional journalist whose career is on the fritz. Sandra is given one last shot - an assignment which will prove the toughest of her life. She is sent back to the location of her sister's murder to shoot a behind-the-scenes expose for a hardcore porn flick. There she will be forced to confront the ghosts of her past as a new copycat killer has his sights set on Sandra.