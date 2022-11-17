Scalpel, please

Not Available

Old doctor, a great neurochirurg, stands before difficult and almost impossible surgery. Little boy Vitek Uzel carries in his brain a tumor that according to most doctors cannot be removed without killing the pacient. By looking into doctor's memories and past we can watch his struggle while he is telling himself that theoretical chance is not enough.... Will he decide to proceed with the surgery saving the boy as he is sentenced to death anyway? This movie directed by Jiri Svoboda is very exceptional.