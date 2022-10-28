Not Available

A female con-artist who sweet-talks wealthy men targeted by her violent boyfriend, then drugs them and makes off with their money, is being herself being watched by another man. He wants to use her talents in a much-bigger scam: ripping off a crime lord by getting at his programmer's computer files. But she starts to have doubts about what he's really after when she finds a huge stash of loot with the disks. He claims no knowledge of the money, she distrusts him, he's using her, things start getting dangerous and even murderous - and then her boyfriend shows up ! Who's scamming whom ?