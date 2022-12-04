Scam Stories: The Money Drop

Not Available

Scam Stories tells the shocking tales of Ofunne, Victoria and Zachary, 3 young people who have fallen prey to social media scammers. Duped by false promises of easy and 'legit' money, they soon learned that their accounts would be used to deposit and withdraw large sums of stolen money in a process known as ‘Squares’ or ‘Drops’, or better known to the Police and the Fraud Squad as ‘Money Muling’. The results are often catastrophic for the defrauded people and the unwitting hosts. This episode charts their personal, emotional stories from the first DM on social media through to the final deposit and the life changing police involvement that followed