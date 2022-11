Not Available

Scamper the Penguin lives a peaceful and adorable life in a small Antarctic, Penguin community. One day, Scamper and his best friend Snowflake drift far out to the perilous sea on an iceberg. The two precious Penguins encounter many challenges and adventures as they try to survive the high seas. Scamper must overcome his fears and find the courage to get their little Penguin buns back home to Antarctica.