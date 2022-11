Not Available

Annie, a beautiful young woman, lives in Saint-Tropez, France. On a trip to the seaside resort, the American writer Mark Redley meets the girl and is enchanted by her. He writes books on female behavior and freedom. He invites her to accompany him on a trip to Rio de Janeiro. Annie accepts and falls in love with the Brazilian city. However, she is still a girl traumatized by sexual abuse suffered in her childhood.