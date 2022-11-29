Not Available

The boss played by Hong Jiantao is a "vulnerable man" who eats soft food. He lives in a bungalow and drives a luxury car. He looks like a wealthy man. In fact, these are all "countries" created by his wife. After the two experienced a seven-year itch, their marriage gradually broke down. Hong Jiantao secretly took Xiaosan outside, but was discovered by his wife, who hired a private detective to take pictures of the two men's affair, in order to coerce him to "cleanse and leave the house." In order to prevent his wife from grabbing the handle, Hong Jiantao hired a thief to steal the evidence from his wife. As a result, the thief was caught by the police during the theft, and the divorce that could have settled down became more and more troublesome in the end...