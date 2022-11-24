Scant Sanity

Not Available

An exploration into the nature of the mind, the brain and reality. A person seeking job counselling receives psychiatric treatment instead, and thereupon becomes convinced of the reality of his own internal world. This may be the tale of an abused student, or the bizarre and unlikely reminiscences of an aging cowboy. On the other hand, it could be the musings of a bored actuary. By presenting the life of the filmmaker as multiple levels of insanity, this film challenges the commonsense interpretation of the universe.