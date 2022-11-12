Not Available

Scantraxx: 15 Years of Hardstyle tells the story of the particular electronic dance music genre ‘Hardstyle’, which has grown from an underground Dutch movement to an international phenomenon in no less than 15 years. The film shows how the genre, the leading label ‘Scantraxx’ and it’s artists experienced major topics that concerned the music industry as a whole, such as the impact of digitalization from vinyl to streaming and globalization to over 20 countries. In reliving these memories, DJ’s such as Headhunterz, Duro (known as Showtek), D-Block & S-te-Fan, Brennan Heart, Noisecontrollers, Wildstylez, Frontliner, Digital Punk, E-Force and many others are featured. Their stories are topped by the experiences of Scantraxx’ founder DJ The Prophet, the genres favourite MC’s, and professionals from industry leaders Q-dance and Scantraxx.