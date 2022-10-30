Not Available

Scape

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Based on Rudyard Kipling's story: 'The Strange Ride of Morrowbie Jukes,' Scape takes place in the early 1800s on the Oregon Trail. Indians attack Morrowbie's caravan and he becomes separated from his wife. He walks alone through the open frontier, searching for her, when he wanders into a remote colony in the forest for the mentally ill. Once in the colony, no one can leave; a mysterious and fearsome army soldier guards the boundary between the colony and freedom. With the fate of his wife looming, Morrowbie must attempt the impossible: escape.

Cast

Ludwig ManukianGunther
Jonathan KowalskyThe Colonel
Bree CondonSarah Jukes

Images