2005

While hiking in a remote forest, college student Zack disappears, leaving nothing but a bloody trail for his traumatized friend Tom. Now a year later and plagued by nightmares, Tom returns to the woods with Zack's girlfriend Jenny in a last attempt to find out what happened to his friend. Following a trail of dead bodies, each one bearing a bleeding scar, Tom and Jenny soon find themselves unraveling a string of cryptic secrets and caught in an intense struggle not only for their sanity, but their survival.Everyone in the small town seems to have a secret and when the dreaded scar suddenly appears on Jenny, the two race to find out what evil dwells in the woods.