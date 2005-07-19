2005

Scar

  • Horror

Release Date

July 19th, 2005

While hiking in a remote forest, college student Zack disappears, leaving nothing but a bloody trail for his traumatized friend Tom. Now a year later and plagued by nightmares, Tom returns to the woods with Zack's girlfriend Jenny in a last attempt to find out what happened to his friend. Following a trail of dead bodies, each one bearing a bleeding scar, Tom and Jenny soon find themselves unraveling a string of cryptic secrets and caught in an intense struggle not only for their sanity, but their survival.Everyone in the small town seems to have a secret and when the dreaded scar suddenly appears on Jenny, the two race to find out what evil dwells in the woods.

Cast

Joe EstevezSheriff
Paul DarrigoFred
Dee WallaceIsabella
Randy WayneTom

