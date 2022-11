Not Available

This ghoulish hidden-camera show finds friends and family members setting up unsuspecting victims for pranks in elaborately staged and scary situations involving movie-style special effects and makeup. Volume Four includes: Tracy Tour Guide, Send in the Clowns, Tall Dark Ransom, The Happening... Again, The Set Up, Toilet Full of Scary, UFO Abduction, Vampire Bikers, Brother's Keeper, Werewolf Roadkill, Zombie Outbreak.