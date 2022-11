Not Available

This ghoulish hidden-camera show finds friends and family members setting up unsuspecting victims for pranks in elaborately staged and scary situations involving movie-style special effects and makeup. Volume Three includes: Monster in the Scare Closet, My Heart Belongs to Misery, No Asylum, Organ Harvesting, Part Forever, Part Til You Nuke, Power Outage, Touched by an Alien, Rat Monster, Reading Kills, Seance Anything.