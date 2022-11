Not Available

A failing radio host finds out she has inherited a farm house in Wales from a family she never knew she had. But what goes on the land is story in which people have gone missing every 20 years. Fixed on repairing her career, she sets off with her friends to make the ultimate discovery for her radio show - but what she discovers may well be what she would least expect - for every 20 years, the Scarecrow will rise, and this time - he's seeking a bride.