Five men heist the Camp Pendleton payroll and kidnap a pilot and his daughter, who are forced to fly them to Mexico. Enroute a double cross has one of the thieves parachute with the loot into an abandoned graveyard surrounded by strange scarecrows. The rest of the team jump after their loot and their former partner. Everything happens during the course of one very dark night.
|Michael David Simms
|Curry
|Richard Vidan
|Jack
|Kristina Sanborn
|Roxanne
|Victoria Christian
|Kellie
|David James Campbell
|Al
|B.J. Turner
|Bert
