At the end of WWII, Hitler ordered operation Scarecrow to a small SS outpost in the Seelow Heights of Germany. Nobody knew of the existence of this clandestine operation until 70 years later when FBI agent John Fox runs across a vilgiante known as the Red Wolf. After killing the Red Wolf, Agent Fox learned the shocking secret of operation Scarecrow. Fox then travels to Germany and meets Pastor Gabriel who unites Fox with a group of outlaws stuck on an SS outpost fighting the remnant Scarecrows of the Third Reich. Only they can save the world from this new evil that if undefeated could bring about a 4th Reich. —Timothy Scott Wimer Jr