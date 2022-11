Not Available

A fragment of a short comedy of Neapolitan setting, in which the actor Vincenzo Scarpetta, son of playwright Eduardo, is struggling with a Miss across the Atlantic. The woman throws a chest in the sea, asking his lover to recover it as proof of love. He turns to a fisherman, offering him money to complete the recovery for him. The film, shot in 1916, was, for reasons unknown, unpublished until 1918.