Twenty years ago, after his wife gave birth to another man's baby, an alcoholic husband sought revenge by slicing off the child's face and throwing her tiny body in the swamp. Today, the locals say that the little girl never really died -- and that she aimlessly roams the forest looking for a pretty face to take for her own. Now, a family of campers who've come to the woods for the weekend are in for a gruesome surprise.