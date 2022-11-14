Scarred Memory

Not Available

Ex-Category 3 starlet Veronica Yip is a young doctor who’s suffering psychological trauma after being raped. She has an understanding boyfriend and best friend, but the pressure of her sexual frigidity gets to them and she finds them in extra-curricular activity. Due to her shame and alienation, she neglects a bloodied patient (Simon Yam) who arrives at the ER. She’s punished by her superiors whereupon she quits to rest in Macau. Then guess who shows up: Simon Yam, who’s become “special” thanks to his head trauma.