Scarry Larry

Not Available

Tatum has a dark secret that has been tormenting her since childhood. Eventually, her disturbing past catches up with her, while simultaneously giving her a rare opportunity at redemption. As the haunting truth from Tatum's childhood unfolds, a horrifying legend is born. Things are about to go from bad to GORY! Now, Tatum and her friends must fight to stay alive. This hellish and terrifying Horror movie is filled with suspense, fast-paced action, and a twist you won't see coming!!!