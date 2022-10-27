1970

Scars of Dracula

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 22nd, 1970

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

The Prince of Darkness casts his undead shadow once more over the cursed village of Kleinenberg when his ashes are splashed with bat's blood and Dracula is resurrected. And two innocent victims search for a missing loved one... loved to death by Dracula's mistress. But after they discover his blood-drained corpse in Dracula's castle necropolis, the Vampire Lord's lustful vengeance begins.

Cast

Dennis WatermanSimon Carlson
Jenny HanleySarah Framsen
Christopher MatthewsPaul Carlson
Patrick TroughtonKlove
Michael GwynnThe Priest
Wendy HamiltonJulie

