Scars of Shame

Angela Hartlin, a 24 year old student and advocate from Dartmouth, NS, Canada, who suffers from Dermatillomania (aka, Excoriation Disorder) invites us into her world for an intimate portrait of her daily struggles as she deals with this chronic condition that has been a part of her life for over a decade. Many individuals with this condition live with it in isolation and shame, and the honesty and courage with which Angela speaks about living with this silent and misunderstood disorder is moving as she exposes how deep Dermatillomania can affect an individual’s quality of life.