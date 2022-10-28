Scary Road is Fun

Not Available

A thunderstorm in the evening, took place on the "get ten bend" highway car accident, BABY girl was killed, he died wearing a white dress, and her husband Wu billion after a car accident on the mysterious disappearance of. In the course of the police track down the killer, get ten curved frequent accidents, and the reasons are very strange, and even some rumors that all the scene will be a ghost wearing a white dress, which makes "get ten bend" cast a strange At the same time a mystery ...... desperate for money to escape fled to duck this "haunted" get ten bend on the road fleeing, colored troops have been playing ......