A truly odd little mood piece, it features Matthew Bell (the narrator of Gregory's Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Shocking Truth) as a guy named Joe who stops off for an afternoon beer at a bar where nudists and weirdos prowl around outside. There he strikes up a difficult conversation with a beautiful but not-very-conversant young woman in an eyepatch who tells him about how she wound up at this hole in the wall, a perverse saga involving an iron-fisted owner named Miss Antonia Curis.