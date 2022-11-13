Not Available

A country boy and his girlfriend, an old man in the paddy field, young students and traditional rice. A busy teacher and his ignorant student, an old father who is more worthless than a old wood house, a father and his little son, a mess in a new house, a man who looking for his wife, and many touched stories and characters happened in the village, Wang Pi Kul. The village was an inspiration and a location of shooting "Poor People the Great" and "Village of Hope" that were directed by Boonsong Nakphoo. It can be assumed that "Scene and Life" is the extension part of the previous films that extend to other homes, families and lives of Wang Pi Kul village. Every village has its own story. Where there are scenes, there are lives. In these various lives, you can see love, sadness, excitement, nervousness and impression. All tastes of lives are blended in this film.