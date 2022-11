Not Available

If ever a film was in need of some narration this was it. Screened in four parts, lasting a total of approximately twelve minutes, it shows a bunch of old boys, some in full military regalia, others in top hats and suits travelling by boat from one dock to another. From there they make up part of a parade as they travel to a hotel. The men are Russian and Japanese envoys gathered by President Teddy Roosevelt to hammer out a peace deal to bring the Russo-Japanese war to an end.