Scenes from a Marriage

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cinematograph AB

Ten years of Marianne and Johan's relationship are presented. We first meet them ten years into their marriage. He is a college professor, she a divorce lawyer. They say that they are happily married - unlike their friends Katarina and Peter who openly fight, especially when under the influence of alcohol - but there is a certain detached aloofness in the way they treat each other. In the next ten years, as they contemplate or embark upon divorce and/or known extramarital affairs, they come to differing understandings at each phase of their relationship of what they truly mean to each other. Regardless of if it's love or hate - between which there is a fine line - they also come to certain understandings of how they can best relate to each other, whether that be as husband and wife, friends, lovers or none of the above.

Cast

Erland JosephsonJohan
Bibi AnderssonKatarina
Jan MalmsjöPeter
Gunnel LindblomEva
Wenche FossModern
Bertil NorströmArne

