Not Available

Pictures of children going about daily activity...play, etc., frequently double-exposed with golden or orange "snow". At one point a blue tv image of Shirley Temple appears superimposed over pulsating window frames. A "penis" and "crotch" turn out to be part of a confetti-speckled floor. As distances, exposures, colours and time are manipulated a girl undresses a barbie doll. - BFI