Not Available

The first episode, Great Trains, re-evokes the magic of one of America's oldest and most beloved methods of travel - the railroad - with voyages above six classic railways, including The Empire Builder, the Denali Star and the Coast Starlight. The second episode, Lodges Inns, tours various luxury lodgings at America's national parks, including Yosemite's Ahwahnee Hotel, Death Valley's Funace Creek Inn and Yellowstone's Old Faithful Inn. Nathan Southern, Rovi